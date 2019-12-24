Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given $16.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AKO.B has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

AKO.B stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,587. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.04.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

