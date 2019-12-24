Zacks Investment Research Boosts America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target to $113.25

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price objective increased by Zacks Investment Research to $113.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT opened at $107.03 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a market capitalization of $716.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.