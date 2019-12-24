Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Sell

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SSL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,780. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Sasol has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 849.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the third quarter worth $403,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sasol by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

