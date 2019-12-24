Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Sell

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims to attain long-term growth, driven by robust product launches, better mix and unique technology platforms. Further, Gentex's sales improved backed by rising auto-dimming mirror shipments in the North American market. It remains steadfast in its efforts to provide unique, value-added solutions for its customers. The company pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Moreover, the company is focused on developing dimmable devices that are enabled with new technologies to cater to the increasing demand for technically-advanced auto parts. However, decline in global light-vehicle production and adverse impacts of tariff on gross margin is pressurizing Gentex. Further, high operating expenses and pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors are concerns for Gentex. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

Gentex stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.97. 36,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,822. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $329,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,966 shares in the company, valued at $741,295.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,713. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Gentex by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gentex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

