$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 224.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

