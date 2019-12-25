$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Nomura lowered Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,547,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,809,000 after buying an additional 2,988,907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,410,853 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 2,352,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAY opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

