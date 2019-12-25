$0.27 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $117.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $584,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $871,130. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.