$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Corning reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

NYSE GLW opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.