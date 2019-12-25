$1.18 EPS Expected for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Navios Maritime Partners posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navios Maritime Partners.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%.

NMM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NMM opened at $18.25 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.