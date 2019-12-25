$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

NYSE ASGN opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ASGN has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 526.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ASGN by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

