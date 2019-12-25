$117.68 Million in Sales Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce $117.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.65 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $123.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year sales of $476.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $484.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $483.83 million, with estimates ranging from $465.70 million to $504.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 60.55%. The business had revenue of $117.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE WRI opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.