$12.11 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report sales of $12.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $12.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $48.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $49.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.50 million, with estimates ranging from $51.41 million to $53.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $872,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.