$13.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report sales of $13.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.74 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $14.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $54.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.80 billion to $54.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.41 billion to $53.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.93.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Motco lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 121,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $147.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

