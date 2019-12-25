$243.51 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $243.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.80 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $180.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $836.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $758.10 million to $863.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $770.20 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

In other news, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 775,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 145,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

