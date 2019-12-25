$33.86 Million in Sales Expected for Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to post $33.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. Endologix reported sales of $34.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full year sales of $141.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.10 million to $141.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.65 million, with estimates ranging from $148.60 million to $151.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%.

ELGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Endologix stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Endologix has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Endologix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Endologix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endologix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

