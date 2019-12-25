$725.48 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce sales of $725.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.00 million and the highest is $733.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $651.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ResMed has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $194,913.00. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $201,432.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,670.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,958 shares of company stock worth $9,679,961 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ResMed by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 74.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

