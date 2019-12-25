AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,571. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $21.09.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

