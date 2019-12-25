ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 8.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACNB by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

