Adam Christopher Ellis Sells 2,500 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

