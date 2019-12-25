ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $819,299.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034611 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,300,292 coins and its circulating supply is 83,158,282 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

