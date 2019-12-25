Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $182.56. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.75.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.