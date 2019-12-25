Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Ronald A. Mcintosh Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Director Ronald A. Mcintosh sold 5,500 shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total transaction of C$14,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,286 shares in the company, valued at C$208,672.20.

AAV opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $512.14 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

