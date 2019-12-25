Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEGN. ValuEngine raised Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Aegion and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Aegion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEGN opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.16. Aegion has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.82 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEGN. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aegion by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.