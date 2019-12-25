Aeon Price Up 7.4% This Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $1,401.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00634796 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001662 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

