Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Akerna has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.