Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 84,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

