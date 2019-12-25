Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 0.2%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.69, 353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

