Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $452.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Federico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,379.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $116,978.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,421,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,615 shares of company stock worth $3,367,934. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 55.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

