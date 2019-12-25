Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

MDRX opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

