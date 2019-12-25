ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

ALSMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ALSMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ALSTOM/ADR has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

