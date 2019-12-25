American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 947.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,904 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

