American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.45

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $16.29. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:ARL)

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.