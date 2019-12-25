Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

AMP stock opened at $167.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.87. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $169.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

