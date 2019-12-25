AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.18

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.28. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 66 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

In other news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 652,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

