Analysts Anticipate Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Cloudera posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.22. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.22%. The firm had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.26.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $56,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,350 shares of company stock valued at $131,247. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 2,485.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

