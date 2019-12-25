Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $12,930,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $912.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

