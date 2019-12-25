Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Nordic American Tanker posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordic American Tanker.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 146.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 593,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 579,347 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 242,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,784 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.11%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.