Analysts Expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Flowserve news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 49,266 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Flowserve by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 80,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

