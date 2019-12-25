Analysts Expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 114,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

