Analysts Expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.27). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

Get TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S alerts:

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 147.24%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $182.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.