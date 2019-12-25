Analysts Set Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Price Target at C$38.50

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

OSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

OSB opened at C$35.04 on Friday. Norbord has a 1 year low of C$26.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of -49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$574.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norbord will post 1.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.74%.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$955,220.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

