Analysts Set Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price at $77.46

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

PLNT stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

