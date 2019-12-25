Analysts Set RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Target Price at $20.75

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $430.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 27,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 435.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 680.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

