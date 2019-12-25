Analysts Set Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie set a $23.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.