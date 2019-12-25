Analysts Set Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Target Price at $31.50

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPER. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of Xperi stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 628,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $931.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Xperi by 46.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

