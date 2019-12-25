ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.11).

Several research firms have weighed in on ANCN. Oppenheimer cut ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANCN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the first quarter worth $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.