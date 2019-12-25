ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Down 1.5%

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.25 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.80), approximately 60,884 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 106,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.81).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of ANGLE in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $104.69 million and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.77.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

