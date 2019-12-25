Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NGLOY. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

