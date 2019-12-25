AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.23.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 234.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.