ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,489,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.